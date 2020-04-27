1,464 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, only 16 reported today

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 51 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,049 including 10 deaths and 364 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 37 Omanis and 14 expatriates.

The authorities earlier confirmed that the news about the infection of some tailors in one of the Wilayats with Covid-19 is true.

Region-wise (As of April 26)

Muscat –1,464 cases (+16), 232 recovered, 10 deaths

South Batinah – 213 cases +(16), 23 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 107 cases (+5), 3 recovered

North Batinah – 87 cases (+2), 31 recovered

Al Dhakilyah – 87 cases (+6), 51 recovered

Al Dhahirah – 36 cases (+2), 2 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 27 cases, 8 recovered

Dhofar – 14 cases (+1), 8 recovered

Musandam – five cases, three recovered

Buraimi – five cases, three recovered

(*No cases have been reported from Al Wusta.)