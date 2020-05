1,462 Covid-19 cases in Muttrah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 69 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,637, including 12 deaths and 816 recoveries.

The number of cases in Muscat has gone up to 1,885, including 552 recoveries.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 1462

Deaths – 8

Recovered- 376

Bausher

Cases- 136

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 76

Al Amerat

Cases- 48

Deaths –

Recovered- 12

Quriyat

Cases- 3

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 0

Al Seeb

Cases- 220

Deaths – 4

Recovered- 86

Muscat

Cases- 16

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 2