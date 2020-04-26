1,449 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 102 in South Sharqiyah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 93 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,998, including 10 deaths and 333 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 33 Omanis and 60 expatriates.

The authorities earlier confirmed that the news about the infection of some tailors in one of the Wilayats with Covid-19 is true.

Region-wise (As of April 26)

Muscat –1,449 cases (+54), 218 recovered, 10 deaths

South Batinah – 197 cases +(23), 22 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 102 cases (+3), 2 recovered

North Batinah – 85 cases (+1), 24 recovered

Al Dhakilyah – 81 cases (+3), 45 recovered

Al Dhahirah – 34 cases (+6), 2 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 27 cases (+1), six recovered

Dhofar – 13 cases (+1), 8 recovered

Musandam – five cases (+1), three recovered

Buraimi – five cases, three recovered

(*No cases have been reported from Al Wusta.)