1,449 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 102 in South Sharqiyah
Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 93 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,998, including 10 deaths and 333 recoveries.
Today’s figures include 33 Omanis and 60 expatriates.
The authorities earlier confirmed that the news about the infection of some tailors in one of the Wilayats with Covid-19 is true.
Region-wise (As of April 26)
Muscat –1,449 cases (+54), 218 recovered, 10 deaths
South Batinah – 197 cases +(23), 22 recovered
South Sharqiyah – 102 cases (+3), 2 recovered
North Batinah – 85 cases (+1), 24 recovered
Al Dhakilyah – 81 cases (+3), 45 recovered
Al Dhahirah – 34 cases (+6), 2 recovered
North Sharqiyah – 27 cases (+1), six recovered
Dhofar – 13 cases (+1), 8 recovered
Musandam – five cases (+1), three recovered
Buraimi – five cases, three recovered
(*No cases have been reported from Al Wusta.)