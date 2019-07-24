138 Omani youths get training on e-security

Muscat: The Advanced Electronic Security Academy — an initiative of the OAPFD — implemented nine training courses targeting 138 trainees from 40 governmental institutions.

The training courses are designed to train and qualify trainees in the field of electronic security in accordance with recognized professional standards, as well as providing trainees with specialized skills and expertise to respond to any attacks or electronic piracy and to face any security challenges in the field of information systems and to control electronic threats.

During the foundation period, the Academy also trained 28 trainers in the field of electronic security. This is in line with its orientation to enable Omani cadres to take leadership roles and to ensure the sustainability of programmes and the application of these programmes at an advanced level.

Dr Ahmed al Kalbani, Dean of the Academy, said, “The Academy has implemented 10 training courses since its inception. Currently, the Academy offers two training programmes, one on the basics of electronic security and the other is the electronic security programme for managers”.

According to him, 14 other training programme are approved in the field of electronic security and intellectual property. The Advanced e-Security Academy was launched in November 2018, as the first academy to provide training and qualification for the national staff in the Sultanate in the field of advanced electronic security.

The courses are implemented in partnership between the Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership, through the Tawazun programme (formerly known as the Partnership for Development Programme) and the Higher College of Technology and a number of international companies specialized in this field.

The Academy offers a number of advanced professional training programmes aimed at enhancing the capabilities of scientific research and innovation in the field of electronic security, in addition to working on a group of community initiatives to enhance the awareness of electronic security in direct coordination with other government agencies.