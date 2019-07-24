138 Omani youths get training on e-security

The Advanced Electronic Security Academy — an initiative of the OAPFD — implemented nine training courses targeting 138 trainees from 40 governmental institutions.

The courses are designed to train and qualify trainees in the field of electronic security in accordance with recognised professional standards, as well as providing them with specialised skills and expertise to respond to electronic piracy and to face any IT security challenges.

During the foundation period, the academy also trained 28 trainers in the field of electronic security. This is in line with its orientation to enable Omanis to take leadership roles and to ensure the sustainability of programmes and the application of these programmes at an advanced level. Dr Ahmed al Kalbani, Dean of the Academy, said, “The Academy has implemented 10 training courses since its inception. Currently, the Academy offers two training programmes, one on the basics of electronic security and the other is the electronic security programme for managers”.

According to him, 14 other training programmes are approved in the field of electronic security and intellectual property.

The Advanced e-Security Academy was launched in November 2018 to provide training in advanced electronic security. The courses are implemented in partnership with the Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership, through the Tawazun programme and the Higher College of Technology and a number of international companies specialised in this field.

