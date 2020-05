138 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat, 1,800 in Muttrah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 174 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 3,573, including 17 deaths and 1,211 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 36 Omanis and 138 expatriates. 94 recovery cases were also reported today.

138 of the total 174 cases reported on Monday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 2614.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 1,800

Deaths – 9

Recovered- 458

Bausher

Cases- 339

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 76

Quriyat

Cases- 6

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 0

Al Amerat

Cases- 72

Deaths –

Recovered- 13

Al Seeb

Cases- 374

Deaths – 6

Recovered- 95

Muscat

Cases- 23

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 4