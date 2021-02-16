13,333 residential plots allotted

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning allotted 13,333 residential plots across the Sultanate until the end of December 2020, compared to 28,099 plots by the end of December 2019, comprising a decrease of 52.5pc, according to statistics released by the (NCSI). The governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah were allotted 4,238 residential plots until the end of December 2020, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by Al Dakhiliyah with 1,820 plots; Muscat with about 1,709 properties, Al Dhahirah with 1,528, North Al Batinah with 1,478 and Dhofar with 1,185 properties allotted until the end of December 2020. The governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Wusta, Musandam were allotted 720, 289, 210 residential properties, respectively. Al Buraimi was allotted 156 properties, which is the lowest among governorates. — ONA