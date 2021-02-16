Local 

13,333 residential plots allotted

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning allotted 13,333 residential plots across the Sultanate until the end of December 2020, compared to 28,099 plots by the end of December 2019, comprising a decrease of 52.5pc, according to statistics released by the (NCSI). The governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah were allotted 4,238 residential plots until the end of December 2020, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by Al Dakhiliyah with 1,820 plots; Muscat with about 1,709 properties, Al Dhahirah with 1,528, North Al Batinah with 1,478 and Dhofar with 1,185 properties allotted until the end of December 2020. The governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Wusta, Musandam were allotted 720, 289, 210 residential properties, respectively. Al Buraimi was allotted 156 properties, which is the lowest among governorates. — ONA

You May Also Like

History of Ships in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on History of Ships in Oman

Omani team wins Innovation Award

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Omani team wins Innovation Award

Oman, Germany ties discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Germany ties discussed