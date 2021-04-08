1,320 Covid cases, 12 deaths

MUSCAT: As many as 1,320 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in Oman on Thursday, in addition to 12 new Covid-19-related death cases.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 168,005 in the Sultanate.

The total number of Covid-19-related death cases reached 1,747, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also pointed out that 920 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 149,969 recoveries.

NEW LAB OPENS: A regional laboratory for the detection of infectious and epidemiological diseases was inaugurated in North Al Batinah Governorate at Sohar Port and Free Zone, which will contribute to faster disease diagnostics and timely treatment.

The laboratory contains more than eight polymerase testing devices using modern techniques with a capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests at a rate of 80-100 samples per day. The cost of the project, which is an initiative of Sohar Port and the Free Zone, in partnership with six companies, amounted to RO 500,000.

The laboratory is also equipped to provide tests for other infectious diseases so that it will ease the burden on the public health laboratory in Darsait.

The regional laboratory in Suhar will reduce the average time required to conduct the tests from about two weeks now to three days. — ONA