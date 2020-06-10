1,311 recoveries in Oman in a single day

Muscat:The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 1,311 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 5,640.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean region has gone up significantly over the past three weeks, WHO said it is working with all countries to monitor and respond to the situation.

Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, Regional Director for the WHO Eastern Mediterranean, said mitigation measures may lead to a higher number of injuries, and we urge all countries in the region to follow evidence-based risk assessments when lifting restrictions.

The MOH announced 689 new positive cases, including 334 Omanis and 355 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 18, 887, including 84 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,658 people were tested on Wednesday.

One death due to Covid-19 was reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 84 from 83.

A total of 38 people were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 293, including 85 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As of Monday, 44 of the victims were in the age group 15-19 and 51 of them were residents.

Al Mandhari said that 670,00 cases including 15,000 deaths have been reported in the region until Tuesday. The GCC, meanwhile, has reported 288,581 cases, including 1,515 deaths.

There is no safe and effective medicine to date, several countries are participating in the experiments to accelerate the pace of research,” he said.

“Every single person has a role to play in ending this pandemic, and we count on the media as our partners in this fight against Covid-19 to highlight the importance of proper community awareness and healthy behavior among the public,” he said.

“No pharmaceutical products have yet proven safe and effective for the treatment of Covid-19. The search continues, with several countries in our Region participating in the solidarity trial, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Kuwait.”