1,309 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 132 in South Batinah
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 102 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,716, including eight deaths and 307 recoveries.
Today’s figures include 33 citizens and 69 expatriates.
MOH on Tuesday announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.
Region-wise (As of April 23)
Muscat –1,309 cases, 218 recovered, 8 deaths
Al Dhakilyah – 67 cases, 30 recovered
South Batinah – 132 cases, 19 recovered
Musandam – five cases
Al Dhahirah – 23 cases, 2 recovered
South Sharqiyah – 69 cases, 1 recovered
North Sharqiyah – 21 cases
Buraimi – 4 cases
North Batinah – 75 cases, 24 recovered
Dhofar – 11 cases, 6 recovered
