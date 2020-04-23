1,309 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 132 in South Batinah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 102 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,716, including eight deaths and 307 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 33 citizens and 69 expatriates.

MOH on Tuesday announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Region-wise (As of April 23)

Muscat –1,309 cases, 218 recovered, 8 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 67 cases, 30 recovered

South Batinah – 132 cases, 19 recovered

Musandam – five cases

Al Dhahirah – 23 cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 69 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 21 cases

Buraimi – 4 cases

North Batinah – 75 cases, 24 recovered

Dhofar – 11 cases, 6 recovered

.