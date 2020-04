1307 Covid-19 cases in Muttrah wilayat, 188 in Seeb

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 74 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 2,348, including 10 deaths and 495 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 39 Omanis and 35 expatriates.

The total number of recoveries increased by 131 to 495 from 364 on Thursday in the country.

Region-wise, Muscat governorate –1,668 cases (+47), 302 recovered, 10 deaths

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 1307

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 205

Al Seeb

Cases- 188

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 45

Quriyat

Cases- 2

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 0

Bausher

Cases- 126

Deaths – 2

Recovered- 45

Muscat

Cases- 14

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 4

Al Amerat

Cases- 31

Deaths –

Recovered- 3