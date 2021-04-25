13,000 smart LED streetlamps to be installed across Muscat

Energy saving: Imtac and Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) partner to provide energy saving smart street lighting solution for Muscat city



BUSINESS REPORTER

muscat, April 25

Plans are afoot for the installation of more than 13,000 smart LED lights across the City of Muscat, controlled by 370 smart remote controls.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Sunday by Imtac LLC, a leader in IT and Industry 4.0 solution in Oman and Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, the world leader in lighting. It provides for a state-of-the-art smart street lighting solution to be offered to Muscat Municipality.

Once implemented, Imtac and Signify will have an installation base of more than 20,000 smart streetlamps in the city that are all controlled remotely, thus saving significant amount of energy for the municipality and lower the carbon footprint in the city.

Zeyad al Zadjali, Director of Lighting & Traffic-light at Muscat Municipality, said, “Energy saving and city beautification through streetlights has been a very high priority for Muscat Municipality. We have deployed world class technology to implement LED based streetlights that are remotely controlled using state of the art LED luminaires and computing hardware and software.”

“As a global leader in connected lighting, we are proud to provide our latest IoT technology of Interact City in Muscat Municipality using more than 20,000 connected street lighting luminaires throughout the project providing up to 85 per cent energy saving, reducing maintenance costs while leveraging the value of smart street lighting systems for additional benefits,” said Goktug Gur, President and CEO of Signify METAP.

Fareed al Hinai, Vice Chairman IMTAC, said: “We are very excited about implementation of energy saving street lighting solution for Muscat Municipality and to help create a sustainable infrastructure in Oman. Our relationship with Signify is critical to our Smart City road map and it addresses Oman’s 2040 Vision.”

Mukesh Arora, CEO, IMTAC LLC, added: “Our partnership with Signify has helped us combine our widely used Industry 4.0 solution with the global best practices in lighting from Signify. Imtac LLC, through its Smart City brand “empyreal” is a leader in Industry 4.0 solution in the areas of Municipal Operations, Building Management, Urban & Social Infrastructure, Healthcare, Water & Wastewater management, and Manufacturing Industries.”