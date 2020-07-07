1,262 new cases today, including 968 Omanis

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that six people died of Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 224. With this, the number of deaths over the past four days in Oman has gone up to 31.

MOH also announced 1,262 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 968 Omanis and 294 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 48, 997.

According to MOH, a total of 4,007 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 217, 194.

MOH also reported that 1,854 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 30, 000 in Oman.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 464, including 127 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.