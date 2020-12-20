12,474 residential plots allotted at end of November 2020

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing allotted a total of 12,474 residential properties across the country at the end of November 2020, compared to 25,220 plots in the same period of 2019, which is a decrease of 50.5%, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The governorate of North Al Sharqiyah was allotted 2,040 residential lands at the end of November 2020, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 1,768; Al Dakhiliyah with 1,726 plots; Muscat with 1,680 plots; Al Dhahirah with 1,425; and North Al Batinah with 1,398 properties.

There were 1,158 properties granted in Dhofar, 661 plots in South Al Batinah, 269 in Al Wusta, and 199 in Musandam. Al Buraimi was allotted 150 plots, which is the lowest among governorates.

Meanwhile, 342 residential plots were granted in South Al Sharqiyah in November 2020, and it was the highest among governorates.

Meanwhile, the governorates of Dhofar and Al Dhahirah witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of lands allotted at the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 whereas allotment of properties in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period of study.

The Ministry of Housing allotted a total of 28,099 residential plots in 2019. –ONA