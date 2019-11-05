124 Omanis to be trained in quality assurance

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced its participation in a training and employment programme for young Omanis at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Intertek will provide Quality Assurance training and employment for 124 Omanis, including both male and female trainees between the ages of 18 and 27 years. It is the first programme of its kind delivered by PDO as part of the National Objectives scheme.

PDO’s training and employment programme, named “Developing Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Inspection Capabilities of Omanis”, was designed and developed specifically for Omani Nationals, all of whom are new graduates. PDO’s agreement has provided Intertek with a contract for delivering the relevant, skills-based training to the recent graduates.

To implement this programme, Intertek’s training experts will deliver customised training, equipping the graduates with the requisite skills, knowledge and competencies to become qualified civil, electrical, mechanical-static, and multi-discipline inspectors for welding, painting, and non-destructive testing. PDO and Intertek recently opened a new training facility in Muscat’s downtown Al Khuwair area especially for launching the programme. Upon successful completion of the programme and required exams, the trainees will matriculate and become employees of Intertek as Quality Inspectors, deployed thereafter to provide inspection services at PDO’s sites across the north region.

Hussain al Atrakchi, Regional Managing Director of Intertek Industry Services for Middle East, North Africa, and West Asia, commented: “We are delighted to participate in this unique programme with PDO, supporting the empowerment and continuous skills development of young Omani professionals. The training programme is a new milestone that underscores Intertek’s relentless commitment to delivering In-Country Value while creating new job opportunities for local Omani Nationals.”

Related