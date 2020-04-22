1,238 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 121 in South Batinah
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 106 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,614, including eight deaths and 238 recoveries.
Today’s figures include 35 citizens and 71 expatriates and 238 recoveries.
MOH on Tuesday announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.
Region-wise (As of April 23)
Muscat – 1238 cases, 156 recovered, 8 deaths
Al Dhakilyah – 64 cases, 30 recovered
South Batinah – 121 cases, 19 recovered
Musandam – five cases
Al Dhahirah – 23 cases, 2 recovered
South Sharqiyah – 60 cases, 1 recovered
North Sharqiyah – 20 cases
Buraimi – 4 cases
North Batinah – 69 cases, 24 recovered
Dhofar – 10 cases, 4 recovered
