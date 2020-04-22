1,238 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 121 in South Batinah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 106 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,508, including eight deaths a

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 106 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,614, including eight deaths and 238 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 35 citizens and 71 expatriates and 238 recoveries.

MOH on Tuesday announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Region-wise (As of April 23)

Muscat – 1238 cases, 156 recovered, 8 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 64 cases, 30 recovered

South Batinah – 121 cases, 19 recovered

Musandam – five cases

Al Dhahirah – 23 cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 60 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 20 cases

Buraimi – 4 cases

North Batinah – 69 cases, 24 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 4 recovered

