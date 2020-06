12,195 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 3,608 in Seeb

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday 930 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 239 Omanis and 691 residents.

The total number of cases in the capital is 12,195, including 59 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 4,706

Deaths – 26

Recovered- 1239

Bausher

Cases- 3,149

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 370

Quriyat

Cases- 73

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 7

Al Amerat

Cases- 489

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 30

Al Seeb

Cases- 3,608

Deaths – 24

Recovered- 300

Muscat

Cases- 170

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 12