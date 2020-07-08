1,210 new cases today, total crosses 50,000-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that nine people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 233. With this, the number of deaths over the past five days in Oman has gone up to 40.

MOH also announced 1,210 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 939 Omanis and 271 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 50, 207.

According to MOH, a total of 3,987people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 221, 181.

MOH also reported that 1,005 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 32, 005 in Oman.

A total of 64 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 469, including 128 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.