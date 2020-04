120 of 255 cases in South Batinah from Barka

The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 74 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 2,348, including 495 recoveries.

The government said on Thursday that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governoate will be closed if cases continue to increase.

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 255 cases (+13), 52 recovered

Barka

Cases- 120

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 28

South Sharqiyah – 119 cases (+4), 17 recovered

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 108

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 16

North Batinah – 98 cases (+4), 46 recovered

Shinas

Cases- 29

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 15

Al Dhakilyah – 103 cases (+2), 51 recovered

Nizwa

Cases- 57

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 36

Al Dhahirah – 47 cases (+3), 3 recovered

Ibri

Cases- 34

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 03

North Sharqiyah – 33 cases (+1), 17 recovered

Dhofar – 15 cases (0), 8 recovered

Salalah

Cases- 15

Deaths – 0

Recovered- -08

Musandam – five cases, three recovered

Buraimi – five cases, three recovered

(*No cases have been reported from Al Wusta.)