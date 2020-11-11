12 worker accommodations closed for violating SC decisions

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, carried out 516 inspections from March 23 to October 30 as part of the work of the epidemiological investigation team which was formed based on the directives of the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inspections conducted by the epidemiological investigation team found that 140 establishments are applying the precautionary measures while 63 others have violated the Supreme Committee’s decisions one of which has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Besides, the team closed down 12 worker accommodations and revisited the facilities to ensure their abidance by the precautionary measures.