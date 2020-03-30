12 new Covid-19 cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 12 new cases confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 179.

The Ministry affirms that 29 cases have totally recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures.

The Ministry also advises all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.