12 labour housing units closed for Covid-19 violations

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department, carried out 516 inspection visits to various private sector institutions during the period between March 23 and October 30.

Of these, 140 establishments were committed to the precautionary measures, while 63 companies violated the safety norms with one facility referred to the public prosecution.

Twelve labour housing facilities were closed for violations during repeated visits by the team to ensure that they implemented the health safety guidelines.

The Ministry of Labour said that an epidemiological investigation team for private sector institutions was formed in May of this year, based on the directives of the Supreme Committee.

The epidemiological task team received reports of Covid-19 infection, collected data of infected cases, and investigated the source of infection.

It coordinated with health institutions upon receipt of confirmed cases of infection with the virus, and the patient and contacts are followed up for a period of 14 days as the patient was kept in health isolation.