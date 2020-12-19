12 killed as train hits passenger bus in Bangladesh

At least 12 people were killed and three others wounded after a train hit a passenger bus in northern Bangladesh, police said on Saturday. Ten people died on the spot when the Uttara Express train crashed into the bus and dragged it nearly half a kilometre along the rail track, officer Alamgir Jahan said, quoting witnesses.

Two people among a total of five initially wounded people died at a nearby hospital, he said. Railway communication in parts of northern Bangladesh was suspended for hours after the accident, which took place more than 200 kilometres north-west of the capital Dhaka. — dpa

