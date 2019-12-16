12 get National Research Awards

His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), presented National Research Awards to 12 winners in Annual Research Forum 2019 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

Under the PhD category, Dr Said Salim al Ismaily, Dr Chefi Triki, Dr Osama K Abou-Zied, Dr Noura al Zeheimi and Dr Alaa H al Muhtaseb won the awards.

In the young researcher’s category, Safiya Abdullah Ahmed al Shehhi, Sara Khamis al Ruzaiqi, Fatma Khalfan al Furi, Dr Khalifa M al Kindi, Ahmed al Mayahi, Hanan Mustafa Abdullah al Lawati, Dr Nasser M al Hinai won the awards.

Award ProgramME

Under the Faculty Mentored Research Award Programme of TRC teams from Ibra College of Technology, Al Sharqiyah University and Sultan Qaboos University won the awards.

Under the energy and industry sector, Dhofar University’s project to produce clean fuel from water won the award.

The Annual Research Forum 2019 included exhibition displaying 37 posters from some of the winners. There were also discussions on three themes ‘Economy, Development and Sustainable Environment’, ‘Governance and Institutional’ and ‘People and Society.’

NSRD 2040 final

draft approved

HH Sayyid Shihab chaired the board meeting of TRC at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. TRC Board members discussed a number of topics on the agenda of the meeting, followed up the implementation of a number of decisions and reviewed some reports related to the work in various TRC’s programmes and projects.

TRC Board also discussed the final draft for the National Strategy for Research and Development (NSRD) 2040 that aligns its priorities with Oman Vision 2040 and integrates with sectoral strategies in various government and private institutions in the Sultanate.