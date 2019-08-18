Five arrested for house theft cases during holidays

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested five persons of Asian nationality on charges of house thefts (12 cases) during Eid al Adha holidays.

The defendants who entered houses using sharp tools to break open the doors and windows also ensured the occupants of owners.

ROP urged citizens and residents to exercise caution and not to leave valuables in easily accessible places.

People have been urged to deploy equipment such as CCTVs to remotely monitor their homes.