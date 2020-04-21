CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

1,164 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 116 in South Batinah

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 98 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,508, including eight deaths and 238 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 39 citizens and 59 expatriates and 238 recoveries.

Earlier, the MOH announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Region-wise (As of April 21)

Muscat  – 1164 cases, 156 recovered, 8 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 57 cases, 30 recovered

South Batinah – 116 cases, 19 recovered

Musandam – five cases

Al Dhahirah – 17 cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 55 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 20 cases

Buraimi – 4 cases

North Batinah – 60 cases, 24 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 4 recovered

.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5986 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO conducts medical evacuation

German mag says Sultanate is perfect tourism destination

Oman Observer Comments Off on German mag says Sultanate is perfect tourism destination

Star hotels see big rise in European guests

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Star hotels see big rise in European guests