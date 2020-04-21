1,164 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 116 in South Batinah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 98 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,508, including eight deaths and 238 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 39 citizens and 59 expatriates and 238 recoveries.

Earlier, the MOH announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from Muscat, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Region-wise (As of April 21)

Muscat – 1164 cases, 156 recovered, 8 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 57 cases, 30 recovered

South Batinah – 116 cases, 19 recovered

Musandam – five cases

Al Dhahirah – 17 cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 55 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 20 cases

Buraimi – 4 cases

North Batinah – 60 cases, 24 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 4 recovered

.