112pc jump in Sohar Port cargo throughput

MUSCAT: The implementation of its business continuity plan has seen Sohar Port and Freezone maintain its operations and deliver high-quality services to its tenants and vessels that travel via its complex, despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on global markets.

Q2 saw an increase of 112 per cent in STS throughput, compared to the values of Q2 in 2019. This has resulted in a growth of STS operations by 16 per cent and anchorage calls by 4 per cent, a rise that is the result of SOHAR’s strategic location as gateway between the East and West and a myriad of direct connections to ports around the world.

Abdulrahman bin Salim al Hatmi, Group Chief Executive of Asyad, stated: “We continue to place a huge importance on maintaining an uninterrupted flow of goods and commodities into the local market, via all the ports in the Sultanate, which is further complemented by the provision of high-level marine services to shipping agents, and export and import companies. Keeping in mind the current situation, we ensure only the highest levels of safety at all our facilities, in line with the directives of the relevant Supreme Committee, to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees, customers and the community at large.”

Commenting on the Q2 statistics, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of SOHAR Port, said, “The quarter saw several key highlights, including the introduction of two new services that facilitate ease of setting up business at the Port or Freezone and attractive land lease opportunities at Sohar Port South and Terminal 2D. The General Trade License (GTL) extends several discounts to established and potential investors. A second license, Tasheel, is available for our customers to allow them to meet all documentation requirements conveniently. Derived from the Arabic word for ‘Simplified’, this easy-to-use online Permit Management System is one of our many digitised services and we have several additions to Tasheel planned for the future. All these developments and innovations are aimed at offering more features and options to both existing as well as new businesses, to further reinforce our position as a key logistics hub in the region,” Mark added.

Commenting on the growth of the Freezone, Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, Deputy CEO of Sohar Port – CEO of Sohar Freezone said, “The success of the Freezone coincides with that of the Port, with the construction of several new projects going ahead as scheduled. A majority of these developments will be operational by the end of 2020, contributing additional revenue to the national economy as well as enhancing the number of downstream opportunities we can offer to our tenants. Q2 has seen our land occupancy rate reach 62 per cent, with our warehousing and office occupancy rates reaching 71 per cent and 18 per cent respectively. Additionally, the Secured Bonded Corridors initiative, launched by the Directorate General of Customs, aims to facilitate trade and ease of doing business. This, in turn, will enhance the attractiveness of the Freezone and bring further investments.”