111 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, including 78 expats

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman announced 111 new cases of Covid 19 on Saturday, bringing the total number to 1, 180, including 176 recoveries.

Today’s cases include 33 citizens and 78 expatriates.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death in the Sultanate.

Also on Friday, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

Of the newly recorded cases on Friday, 26 cases were of Omanis and 24 cases of expatriates.

With Saturday’s new cases, the 441 Omanis and 739 expatriates are affected by Covid-19.

The minister said that the cases of Covid19 in Oman are on the rise but that numbers in Oman are much less compared to the global levels. The fatality rate Covid-19 in the Sultanate is 0.04 percent.

The minister also revealed that during the virus outbreak peak, Oman may see 500 cases a day with 150 of the cases likely to require intensive care.

He urges the public that “social distancing is the only way to contain the pandemic.”

Overall, the recovery rate is also progressing with 176 recoveries.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital

Region-wise

Muscat – 931 cases, 119 recovered, 6 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 54 cases, 21 recovered

South Batinah – 76 cases, 12 recovered

Musandam – three cases

Al Dhahirah – three cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 40 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 17 cases

Buraimi – four cases

North Batinah – 42 cases, 19 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 2 recovered

