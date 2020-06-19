111 new Covid-19 cases in North Batinah today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 852 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 368 Omanis and 484 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 27, 670, including six deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 82 of them are residents and 43 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 70 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 55 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 105 of them are males and 20 are females.

Of the total 119 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 94, followed by South Batinah 13, North Batinah 7, Al Dhakilyah 3, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 2.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 19, 935 cases + 527

North al Batinah – 1, 936 cases +111

South al Batinah: 1, 930 cases +85

Al Dhakilyah: 1,039 cases + 29

Al-Wusta: 958 cases

South Sharqiyah: 605 cases +12

North Sharqiyah 424 cases +24

Al Buraimi: 292 cases + 17

Al Dhahirah: 239 cases +9

Dhofar: 300 cases +37 ( 31 new cases in Salalah)

Musandam: 12 cases +1