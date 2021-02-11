110,000 citizens apply for electricity subsidy

Zakaria Fikri –

A total of 110,000 citizens have applied for the government electricity subsidy as of Wednesday, mainly from Muscat Governorate.

The registration for the subsidy was made available on the website on December 20 last year and continues until the middle of this year.

Eligible citizens will receive electricity subsidy according to his/her category starting from January bills to be issued this month. Citizens earning salaries above RO 1,250 are ineligible for the subsidy.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) on Wednesday praised subscribers for updating property information which will reflect accurate tariffs when calculating the electricity bills.

MEDC stated that the billing information for some 100,000 residential accounts within Muscat Governorate have been ascertained, noting that the period given for updating account details continues till the end of June and urged subscribers to update their information as early as possible.

The company has advised both property owners and tenants who have not yet updated their account information to do so through the company’s official channels so that they can benefit from the subsidy system recently announced by the Council of Ministers.

Details can be had from the website www.medcoman.com, or by calling the contact centre on number 80070008 or through WhatsApp number 72727770.