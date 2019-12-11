11 solar-diesel hybrid projects to be developed as one IPP in Oman

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – The Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), a subsidiary of The Electricity Holding Company (Nama Group), says it intends to award a contract for the development of 11 small-scale solar PV-diesel hybrid projects, distributed across its sprawling license in the Sultanate, to one successful developer for implementation as an Independent Power Project (IPP). The announcement came at the Oman Sustainable Energy and Technology Summit, which concluded at the Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel on Tuesday.

Speaking at the forum, organised by WPS Summits, an official of wholly government owned utility Tanweer said the development of the 11 hybrid solar PV – diesel power plants is envisioned as a Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) project. “All 11 sites will be tendered to a single applicant, and prequalified applicants must submit a bid for all sites,” said Eng Abdullah Sabil al Balushi, Senior Renewable Energy Engineer – Tanweer. “We will sign an initial Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful developer for a period of 15 years.”

Last week, Tanweer named 14 applicants which were prequalified to participate in the next round of a competitive tender for an award to develop the 11 hybrid power projects, which are together structured as one Independent Power Project. There were among around 60 firms and groups that had registered their interest in the tender.

The prequalified bidding groups are: (1) EDF Renewables AS with Petroleum Development Oman and Alawi (2) Alfanar (3) Voltalia (4) Fotowatio Renewable Ventures with Aggreko (5) Total Solar with Altaaqa (6) Scatec Solar (7) Mainstream Renewable Power with Tesla and FG Wilson (8) Engie with Multitech (9) Mytilineos SA (10) Jinko Solar (11) Bahwan Renewable Energy with Canadian Solar (12) Wartsila with MB Holding and Arket International (13) Shell with Entertech, Enerwhere and HTC, and (14) NTPC Limited.

The successful developer will install a total of 48 megawatts-peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic capacity at the 11 sites, in addition to 70 MW of diesel generation capacity. In addition, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) offering a total capacity of 28 MW will be installed at the various locations.

Selected sites are: Madha (Musandam Governorate), Masrooq (Al Dhahirah), Al Khuwaimah and Masirah (Al Sharqiyah South), Al Hitam and Al Khadrah (Al Wusta), and Mittan, Al Mazyouna and Farshat Qatbeet (Dhofar), all of which fall within Tanweer’s diverse coverage area.

The successful bidder will also be responsible for the financing, operation, maintenance and despatch of the complete hybrid system, according to Eng Al Balushi. Tanweer serve as the offtake counterparty, he said. A request for proposals (RfP) is expected to be issued to the prequalified bidders next week with site visits planned next month.