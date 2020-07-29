Main 

11-km stretch of Quriyat-Sur dual road opens for traffic

As a further extension to the Quriyat-Sur dual carriageway, the Ministry of Transport opens 11km stretch of LNG company roundabout-Blad Sur roundabout dual carriageway project.

The 11km stretch saw the construction of a roundabout in the Al-Ghalila area to ease traffic and serve surrounding residential areas, commercial complexes, and the Sur industrial city (Madayn). The road also comes with vehicles underpass, box culvert for drainage, services roads.

This portion comes with two (3.75m wide) lanes in each side, (2.5m wide) external asphalt road shoulders, & (1.5m wide) internal asphalt road shoulders. Also, traffic safety facilities, including iron fences, concrete protective barriers, & pavement floor painting.

 

