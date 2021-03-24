11 deaths, 741 new Covid cases

Oman reported deaths in double digits on Wednesday, the highest for a single day since Mid-November.

MoH reported 11 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,644, apart from 741 new cases, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 153, 105.

While the majority of the cases 507 were reported from Muscat, Dhofar accounted for three of the 11 deaths.

The total recovery cases reached 140,220, which is 92 per cent of the total cases.

Sixty-eight patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 373, including 116 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Deaths from coronavirus are on the rise worldwide after weeks of decline, warns WHO.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean is working with countries to safely prepare for mass gathering events.

“Especially in the context of Covid-19, mass gathering events could trigger a rise in the number of cases, and introduce opportunities for public health risks to emerging,” said Dr Ahmed al Mandheri, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.