11 Covid-19 deaths in Oman in a month

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced the 11th death due to Coronavirus in the Sultanate.

On April 30, an Omani female aged 33 died due to Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The Ministry of Health in Oman announced the death of a 74-year-old citizen with Covid-19 on April 24.

On April 23, a 57-year-old resident of Muscat succumbed to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

April 21, the Ministry of Health had announced the death of a 53-year-old resident of Muscat- the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

On April 19, MoH had announced the death of a resident aged 59, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 7.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17 had announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death.

Also on April 17, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

On April 12, a 37-year old expatriate died from Covid-19 from the capital recording the fourth death in the Sultanate.

The third death was reported on April 10 for an expatriate from Muscat..

The second death was recorded on April 4 for an Omani citizen from Muscat.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31.