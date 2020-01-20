11.6% rise in Internet subscriptions

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s total fixed Internet subscriptions surged by 11.6 per cent to touch 473,487 subscribers until the end of November 2019, compared to 424,284 subscribers until end of December 2018.

Fixed broadband Internet connections, which have more than 256 kilobytes speed, increased by 11.7 per cent to reach 471,406 until the end of November 2019, according to the latest data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of active mobile broadband subscribers rose 15.2 per cent to 4.739 million subscribers until end of November 2019, compared to 4.113 million subscribers until end of December 2018. Total fixed telephone lines rose by 6.3 per cent to 595,549 until end of November 2019, compared to 560,326 total fixed telephones line until the end of December 2018.

According to the NCSI report, the number of subscriptions (VoIP) lines surged by 17.6 per cent to 211,837 subscribers, compared to 180,186 subscribers until end of December 2018. Analogue fixed telephones comprised a rise by 0.7 per cent to 326,265 subscribers, compared to 324,129 subscribers during 2018. Public payphone connections remained unchanged at 6,801 whereas ISDN channels rose by 3.1 per cent to 49,021.

The total number of mobile subscribers fell by 2.3 per cent to 6.294 million until the end of November 2019, from 6.440 million subscribers until end of December 2018. Out of this, post-paid mobile connections increased by 8.1 per cent to 770,285 from 712,622 subscribers until December 2018.

Pre-paid mobile connections fell by 3.6 per cent to 5.523 million from 5.728 million connections until end of December 2018.

In addition, the number of subscribers of resellers rose 25 per cent to 945,877 subscribers from 756,799 subscribers until end of December 2018. — ONA

