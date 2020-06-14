CORONAVIRUS Main 

1,093 new cases in Muscat today, 82 in Dhofar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,404 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 400 Omanis and 1,004 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 23,481, including 104 deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 67 of them are residents and 37 Omanis

Of the total deaths reported, 59 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 45 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 88 of them are males and 16 are females.

Of the total 104 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 81, followed by South Batinah 9, North Batinah 6, Al Dhakilyah 2, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, and Al Dhahirah 1.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 17, 405 cases + 1,093

North al Batinah  – 1, 502 cases +41

South al Batinah: 1, 508 cases +66

Al Dhakilyah: 862 cases + 45

Al-Wusta: 759 cases

South Sharqiyah: 507 cases +23

North Sharqiyah  324 cases +20

Al Buraimi: 242 cases + 16

Al Dhahirah: 199 cases +17

Dhofar: 163 cases +82

Musandam: 10 cases +1

 

 

 

