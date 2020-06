10,263 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 54 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 738 new confirmed cases with Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the capital is 10,263, including 54 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 4, 337

Deaths – 26

Recovered- 936

Bausher

Cases- 2,383

Deaths – 4

Recovered- 251

Quriyat

Cases- 59

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 7

Al Amerat

Cases- 417

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Al Seeb

Cases- 2,939

Deaths – 22

Recovered- 264

Muscat

Cases- 128

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 10