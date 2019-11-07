100 students participate in Huawei contest

One hundred male and female students of universities and colleges of the Sultanate of Oman participated in the Huawei Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Middle East 2019 competition.

Huawei organises Huawei ICT Middle East competition every year to encourage and motivate students to innovate in the areas of communication and information technology.

Nine winners of the competition from among 100 competing Omani students will qualify to participate in a competition which will be organised by Huawei in Beijing, China, with male and female students from nine countries of the Middle East.

There were 1,358 students from all colleges and universities of the Sultanate who have registered for the competition. Only 100 of them were selected to participate in the competition after tests and examinations.

