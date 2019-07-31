100 sheep seized for vet law violation

Muscat: In raids conducted at a farm in Al Batinah Governorate, officials from the ministry of agriculture seized 100 sheep that were not tested under the Veterinary Quarantine Law in the Sultanate.

According to a statement from the ministry, the owner of the sheep was planning to sell them in the Suhar livestock market.

“The owner of the sheep, after importing them, did not do the necessary veterinary checkup in accordance with the law. Sale of these sheep could pose a hazard to the health of consumers”, the statement said.