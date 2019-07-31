Main Oman 

100 sheep seized for vet law violation

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: In raids conducted at a farm in Al Batinah Governorate, officials from the ministry of agriculture seized 100 sheep that were not tested under the Veterinary Quarantine Law in the Sultanate.

According to a statement from the ministry, the owner of the sheep was planning to sell them in the Suhar livestock market.

“The owner of the sheep, after importing them, did not do the necessary veterinary checkup in accordance with the law. Sale of these sheep could pose a hazard to the health of consumers”, the statement said.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3990 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Little India to launch work on Village Resort in Duqm SEZ

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Little India to launch work on Village Resort in Duqm SEZ

Course held for kids to boost creativity

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Course held for kids to boost creativity

Italy urges EU ports to take migrants as pressure builds

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italy urges EU ports to take migrants as pressure builds