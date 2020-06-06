100% increase in local sanitizers, detergents production

Many local companies run by young Omanis have proved their superiority in meeting the demands of their products during the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

These companies were able to turn this crisis into opportunities and success stories. The production of Jawharat Al Khaleej Factory for Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Detergents increased by more than 100% to cover the shortage in the markets.

Abdulaziz Al-Shukri, general manager of Jawharet Al Khaleej Factory for Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Detergents which is one of the beneficiaries of the Oman Development Bank (ODB), said, “Due to the coronavirus spread, the factory dealt with the situation with utmost caution while speeding up some of its production lines and reducing the production of some other items. The factory also reduced its exports outside the Sultanate to cover the shortage in the local market responding to the call of its national duty in exceptional circumstances.”

The work in some of the production lines of the factory was developed by increasing the volume of production of some items by more than 100%. The factory has supplied various types of sterilizers, disinfectants, and detergents to the local market.

Al-Shukri said that Jawharat Al Khaleej Factory of Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Detergents was established in 2008 as a family venture to manufacture perfumes of various types and sizes as well as cosmetics. It also produces sanitizers and detergents of various types.

The company became competitive in the local market and has distribution lines in some of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Modern technology has helped direct promotion, sales, and distribution to the Omani consumer during the time of coronavirus pandemic. The technologies have also helped in bringing out useful ideas to improve the work in the time of crisis and exceptional circumstances. The factory has directly got benefitted by modern technology in new business operations and in the development of existing business. The technology has simplified procedures and provided accessibility to meet requirements in local markets, said Al Shukri.

He said that as part of its national duty Jawharat Al Khaleej Factory launched several initiatives, including sterilization of public places and institutions in Wilayat Bidbid in various phases. This is in cooperation with the office of the Wali of Bidid and the Shoura Council member and cooperation with the municipality. Another initiative was launched in cooperation with the concerned authorities of the public establishments and for the needy families. The factory has also provided community help as part of its national duty.