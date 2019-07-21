10 held for breaking wildlife laws, immoral acts

Muscat: Five people, including two women of Asian nationalities, were held on charges of immoral activities and labor law violation.

According to Royal Oman Police, the suspects were arrested from an apartment in Muscat, where they were caught performing immoral acts in exchange for money.

The police added that legal action has been taken against them.

Meanwhile, the Qurayyat Police in cooperation with nature reserve guards arrested five persons on charges of breaking wildlife and traffic laws.

The defendants attempted to flee the accident scene after they rammed their vehicle into a metal fence.

Police found two slaughtered gazelles, knives, fire arms and bullets inside their vehicle.

The accused were referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings.