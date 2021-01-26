1.577m vehicles registered during 2020

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, JAN 26

The total number of vehicles registered in the Sultanate totalled 1.557 million in 2020, representing a 0.6 per cent over the corresponding figure for 2019, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

White was the most preferred colour for vehicles, with as many as 671,606 vehicles registered with this colour. Silver was next with 199,519 vehicles, followed by grey (121,621 vehicles).

As for engine capacity, the NCSI report indicated that the majority of vehicles (832,578) had engine capacities between 1500 and 3000 cc, while 353,489 vehicles had engine capacities between 3001 and 4500 cc. The number of vehicles with engine capacity above 4500 cc stood at 200,993.

There were 118,907 vehicles with engine capacity less than 1500 cc, while about 51,486 vehicles functioned without engines as they were designed and manufactured to be towed by another vehicle.

In terms of weight, the report stated that the majority of vehicles weighed less than 3 tonnes, with their number reaching 1.1 million.

72,003 vehicles were more than 10 tonnes in weight. About 45,717 vehicles weighed from 3 to 7 tonnes and 38,357 vehicles from 7 to 10 tonnes.

The number of vehicles with temporary registration reached 15,351, an increase of 27 per cent over 2019.

Private vehicles topped the list of vehicles registered at 1,221,302, followed by 239,639 commercial vehicles and 29,931 taxis.

Meanwhile, there was a drop in the number of rental, government (does not include military vehicles) and motorbikes registered by 5.3 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively.

Related