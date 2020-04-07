18-month-old baby recovers from Covid-19 in Oman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that a one-and-a-half-year-old (18 months) has fully recovered from Covid-19 in Oman.

The child was admitted to the pediatric department of the Royal Hospital after contracting the virus from one of the infected parents.

The child who exhibited symptoms such as breathing troubles and common cough was put under observation for two days, including radiology tests, He was provided the necessary medical attention.

MOH confirmed that ‘he is well now’, and has been discharged from hospital as his health condition stable, including that of family members.

The ministry has called for taking utmost care and caution and not being complacent dealing with the virus and protecting children and adults from interacting with others.