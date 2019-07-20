1.4m visitors arrived in Oman till May

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – While GCC nationals continue to top the number of tourists who arrived in the Sultanate during the first five months this year, Germans formed the highest number of cruise visitors during the period. According to figures released in a report by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, 1.4 million visitors arrived in Oman till the end of May with the number of Gulf nationals reaching 478,471 visitors. At the same time, the number of cruise visitors during the period stood at 187,000 with Germans sharing the top position with 68,976 people.

In May alone, 199,000 visitors arrived in Oman. The increase is 18.2 per cent more than the corresponding period last year. “The Gulf visitors came at the first place, where their number reached 79,000 forming 39.6 per cent during the month of May 2019”, the report pointed out. The Indian, British and Pakistani nationalities came at the second, third and fourth places with 15.4 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. Out of the total number of cruise visitors to the Sultanate in May, Europeans formed 65 per cent of the visitors with 33.7 per cent being Germans.

The report pointed out that the number of outbound visitors during the period reached 2.5 million. In May, 352,000 visitors departed from the Sultanate with Omanis forming 59 per cent of the total visitors. Hotel occupancy rate during the month touched 26.4 per cent with total number of guests reaching 73,000 visitors. Meanwhile, the total number of hotel establishments reached 412 with 22,182 rooms, which is a 12.3 per cent increase as compared to 2017.