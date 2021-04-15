1.3m Pfizer doses to arrive by June: minister

MUSCAT, APRIL 15 – Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said that the Sultanate has focused on companies that have had a long history of producing vaccines and have booked doses sufficient for 60 per cent of the population of the Sultanate. In an interview with Oman TV’s special Ramadhan programme, he said the Sultanate was among the first to join the international coalition that includes 190 countries, and he was relying on the coalition to obtain hundreds of millions of vaccine doses and distribute them in a way that is fair. Each country needs 20 per cent initially for workers in the health or other frontline sectors, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

The minister said 4,750,000 doses from Pfizer will be supplied to the Sultanate before the end of September, of which 1,350,000 will be supplied before the end of June, and negotiations are still under way to obtain 250,000 this month. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 1,035 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 176,688, and 14 new deaths, bringing the total toll to 1,821. In all, 103 people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients to 786, including 267 in intensive care units (ICUs).

Recovered cases reached 156,845, which is 89 per cent of the total cases reported.

The minister said that in some cases production of vaccine has been delayed by more than four months as it was hoped that thousands of doses would arrive in January and the months to follow, which did not happen. So far 265,000 doses have reached Oman, and those who were vaccinated until Wednesday were 174,000. Dr Al Saeedi said that the vaccine doses reserved for the Sultanate is 6 million over a time-frame and stressed that the problem is not the financial situation nor political because the Sultanate has good political relations with all countries. The Sultanate paid to the International Coalition for 10 per cent of the doses in October 2020.

He said some companies have faced difficulties in clinical trials and some clinical trials that were in the final stages did not prove their effectiveness and or had to be withdrawn from the market.

The minister indicated that more than 90 per cent of workers in the health sector in the Sultanate have been vaccinated, and before the beginning of the next academic year, all teaching staff, college students and children 18 years and above will be vaccinated. Workers in government units will be vaccinated according to age groups. Vaccination does not give 100 per cent protection and there are cases that had been vaccinated and infected.