0.1 per cent drop in public sector pensioners in Sept 2019

Muscat: The number of pensioners registered with public sector pension funds in the Sultanate in September 2019 was 201,809, which is a drop by 0.1 per cent compared to August 2019.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of pensioners in September 2019 included 119,335 males and 82,474 females.

According to category of wages subject to contribution, the highest number of pensioners was in the wage category from RO 1,000 to less than RO 2,000, reaching 59,913 pensioners. This was followed by the category from RO 700 to less than RO 800, reaching 35,720.

The number of pensioners with wages from RO 800 to less than RO 900 was 31,793 and those with wages from RO 325 and less than RO 400 was 20,142. There were 16,663 pensioners with wages ranging from RO 500 to less than RO 600, and 20,271 pensioners with wages from RO 600 to less than RO 700. The lowest number of pensioners was in the wage category from RO 2000 and above, reaching 4,972.

According to the report, 12.4 per cent of Omanis working in the public sector are subject to a wage category ranging from RO 325 to less than RO 500 per month.

The proportion of female Omanis working in the public sector at the end of September 2019 reached 40.9 per cent.

By age category, pensioners between 35 and 39 years topped the list, reaching 53,367, followed by those between 30 and 34 years, reaching 47,566 pensioners. This was followed by those between 40 and 44 years and those between 25 and 29, reaching 37, 803 and 20,696, respectively. Those between 15 and 19 years were the lowest, with the number reaching just 16.

The Sultanate has various pension funds in the public sector, including funds at the Civil Service, Diwan of the Royal Court of Oman and Central Bank of Oman. –ONA