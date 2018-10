Shanghai: Rising star Alexander Zverev defeated Kyle Edmund to reach his first Shanghai Masters semifinal and also qualify for the prestigious ATP Finals on Friday. The 21-year-old German will play 14-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the last four.

The fourth seed Zverev’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 11th-seeded Briton seals his place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London next month, which brings together the top eight men. Shanghai top seed and defending champion Roger Federer plays Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals later on Friday.

The top four players in the world — Rafael Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro — have already qualified for London. Zverev is ranked fifth.

Zverev blames ‘superstition’ for ‘ridiculous’ use of towels

Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players’ use of towels on Friday, saying those who wipe down after every point are “ridiculous” and do it for superstition, not sweat. There has been much discussion at the Shanghai Masters this week about the issue after Fernando Verdasco berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open for failing to bring his towel fast enough.

— AFP