Zuckerberg will not answer UK lawmakers’ questions over data scandal

LONDON: Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) will not answer questions from British lawmakers over how millions of users’ data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, according to a letter sent by the social network.

Zuckerberg will instead send his Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

The committee, which had asked for Zuckerberg or someone senior from Facebook to appear, was not immediately available for comment.

Zuckerberg apologised last week for the mistakes Facebook had made and promised tougher steps to restrict developers’ access to such information in a scandal which has rocked the social media giant on both sides of the Atlantic. — AFP

