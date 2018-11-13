Zubair supported SME launches new production unit in Barka

MUSCAT, Nov 13 – With the strategic support of Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC), Zaima Saif Nasser al Salami, founder of Grandma’s Mixes has launched her production unit in Barka, along with a new range of henna-based hair colour and hair care products. Zaima, who specialises in herbal and henna products, is a winner of the Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme for the year 2017. The unit was launched by Ziyad Muhammad al Zubair, board member of The Zubair Corporation.

The new production unit was designed and implemented to its very details by Zubair SEC advisors, tapping on the expertise of some executives and industry specialists from Oasis Water, one of The Zubair Corporation’s companies. Moreover, as Zubair SEC encourages collaboration and cross-selling amongst its members, another member of the centre and winner of its Direct Support Programme, Jokha al Husaini, founder of Al Shumookh Engineering, have been contracted for the building construction of the new production unit in Barka.

Congratulating Zaima, Ziyad al Zubair said, “We are tremendously proud of the fortitude and vision of Zaima. We appreciate her commitment towards the success and growth of her business. We would like to wish her the best for the future and would like to urge aspiring entrepreneurs to take inspiration from her.”

Lauding the efforts of Zubair SEC, Ziyad al Zubair added, “In line with its strategy to support members, Zubair SEC has always been in the forefront in assisting ambitious start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow assertively. The important role that Zubair SEC plays in supporting growth and boosting capability of SMEs in Oman must always be extolled.”

Expressing her gratitude Zaima al Salami said, “Thanks to the significant guidance extended by the centre, my dream today has become a business reality. The support that I have been receiving since I joined Zubair SEC has played a key role in the success of my business. The team at Zubair SEC has been paying close attention to details of my business operations and products providing me with guidance at every step.”

