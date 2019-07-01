Zubair SEC’s ‘Tajribati’ session showcases SME success stories

Muscat: As part of its ‘Tajribati’ dialogue initiative, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) organised a session that highlighted the success stories of various small businesses in Nizwa. The special ‘Tajribati’ session was held as part of the four-day exhibition for small businesses organised by Bank Muscat Najahi and Zubair SEC at Nizwa Grand Mall recently, and featured actual participants in the exhibition.

The ‘Tajribati’ initiative, organised by Zubair SEC, a social responsibility initiative of The Zubair Corporation, serves as a unique platform to connect industry experts with small-business owners and entrepreneurs to exchange views, discuss common challenges and share best practices.

The session in Nizwa, which was held on the second day of the exhibition, was attended by established SME support stakeholders, aspiring entrepreneurs from interiors, along with the participants at the exhibition themselves. The session was moderated by Abdullah al Jufaili, Head, Retail Enterprises, Bank Muscat.

Zubair SEC members Aliya Abdullah al Nahbani, owner of Al Rawaye Al Shamikha, a modern poultry farm in Nizwa; Sultan Salim Rashid al Sha’ei, founder of Al Diwan Dates in Nizwa; Naser Saleh al Broumi, founder of Al Broumi National Enterprises company which specialises in honey products; and Zaima Saif Nasser al Salami, founder of Grandma’s Mixes, along with Bank Muscat Najahi members Intisar al Sulaimani, owner of Ayanz Boutique, and Salem al Ya’rubi, owner of Shatha Al Oud, were key speakers at the session; they shared with the audience how they started their business and managed to overcome several challenges in order to achieve sustainable and scalable businesses.

Abdullah al Jufaili, Head, Retail Enterprises, Bank Muscat said, “The idea of ‘Tajribati’ initiative conceptualised by Zubair SEC is an incredible one and over the few couple of years several budding entrepreneurs have benefited from it. The centre has been playing its part in providing a wealth of opportunities to small businesses for setup and expansion in a wide range of sectors and market segments.”

Adel Hubaishi, Senior Adviser at Zubair SEC said, “The session in Nizwa highlighted remarkable success stories of Zubair SEC and Bank Muscat Najahi members who were also participants at the exhibition. There was a lot of engagement and the session garnered a lot of interest from attendees from in and around Nizwa who aspire to become entrepreneurs.”

